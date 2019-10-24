Haryana assembly elections: Counting of votes begins

8:15 am: Counting of votes for the Haryana assembly election began on Thursday, with the BJP looking to retain power and its hopes buoyed by exit polls that indicated an easy victory.

A counting centre has been set up in each of the 90 assembly constituencies and there is an additional centre in Gurgaon’s Badshahpur segment, which had a larger number of polling booths.

While most exit polls projected a comfortable victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party, one predicted a close fight between the BJP and Congress with the Jannayak Janta Party likely to play kingmaker.