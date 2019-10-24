National

Haryana assembly elections: Counting of votes begins

Our Bureau | Updated on October 24, 2019 Published on October 24, 2019

A file picture of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar riding a bicycle to the polling booth in Karnal, on Monday. Akhilesh Kumar Akhilesh Kumar

8:15 am: Counting of votes for the Haryana assembly election began on Thursday, with the BJP looking to retain power and its hopes buoyed by exit polls that indicated an easy victory.

A counting centre has been set up in each of the 90 assembly constituencies and there is an additional centre in Gurgaon’s Badshahpur segment, which had a larger number of polling booths.

While most exit polls projected a comfortable victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party, one predicted a close fight between the BJP and Congress with the Jannayak Janta Party likely to play kingmaker.

Published on October 24, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Maharashtra assembly polls: Counting of votes begins