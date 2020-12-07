Haryana farmer producer organisations come out in support of new farm laws

: Over 1 lakh farmers belonging to farmer producer organisations (FPOs) and progressive farmer groups in Haryana have written to Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, supporting the three farm laws, which have become controversial with a large number of farmers protesting against them.

The farmers, belonging to Har Kisan, a federation of 116 Haryana FPOs and progressive farming communities, said while retaining the minimum support price and AMPC mandi system, the government should also keep the new Acts – Farmers’ Produce (Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020, Farmer (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020, and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 – intact.

The letter, signed by a nearly a dozen farmers, also sought an audience with the Minister to put forward their view points.