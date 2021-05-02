Haryana goes into 7-day lockdown

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
As new cases continued to surge, the State health minister Anil Vij of the Haryana government on Sunday announced a complete lockdown for seven days starting May 3.
Haryana reported 13,588 new cases and 125 deaths on May 1, taking the total active cases in the State to 1,02,516 as on Saturday, May 1. The total confirmed cases in the State has crossed 5 lakh mark at 5,01,566 including 4,300 deaths and 3,94,709 discharge.
Vij stated that the lockdown in the State will help in breaking the chain of infection to contain its spread. “Essential services and businesses will be allowed to function during the lockdown period,” he added. The complete lockdown comes after the State had imposed a weekend lockdown in its 9 districts, last week.
Notably, neighbouring Delhi government has also extended the ongoing lockdown by another week as cases remained above 25,000 in the national capital. Delhi’s active cases stand at 96,747 as on Saturday, May 1.
In Madhya Pradesh, the government decided to extend the lockdown or what is called as ‘Corona Curfew’ in the State capital Bhopal till May 10. The curfew was to end on Monday morning. However, the essential services and businesses are allowed during the curfew period.
In Maharashtra also, the government has extended the current Covid-19 restrictions in the State till May 15. In Punjab, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ruled out imposing a lockdown for the State, but directed the local authorities to enforce strict micro-containment measures in the worst-hit districts. Uttar Pradesh has imposed extended weekend-lockdown from Friday night to Tuesday morning until further notice.
