Hathras case: Rahul Gandhi blasts UP government

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government over the death of a Dalit woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras after being allegedly gang-raped, saying the Chief Minister and his Police say no one was raped because for them, she was “no one”.
In a tweet, Gandhi said the shameful truth is many Indians do not consider Dalits, Muslims and tribals to be human.“The CM & his police say no one was raped because for them, and many other Indians, she was NO ONE,” the former Congress chief tweeted. He also tagged a media report which asked why police was denying rape when the woman repeatedly reported rape.
A 19-year-old Dalit woman from Hathras was allegedly raped and attacked by four upper-caste men. She later succumbed to injuries at a Delhi hospital.
The Yogi Adityanath government is fighting severe criticism for its handling of the case, particularly after the local police burnt the woman’s body at night without the family’s approval. However, officials said the cremation was done “as per the wishes of the family“.
The state government has said that some people were trying to foment caste tensions in the aftermath of the incident. Quoting an FSL (forensic science laboratory) report, it has denied the rape charge.
