HC permits registration of non-agri lands in Telangana

Telangana High Court has permitted the commencement of registrations in respect of non-agricultural properties in the State with 100 per cent advance slot booking.

According to a statement from the State Chief Secretary’s Office, slot bookings can be made by interested citizens online after full payment of requisite fees and duties as determined by the software.

It is proposed to enable the facility of slot booking on the registration department’s website from December 11, 2020. Registrations of transactions at the Sub-Registrar offices are proposed to commence as per the slots allotted from December 14, 2020 onwards.

Only persons with valid slots should visit their respective Sub-Registrar Offices on the date and time allotted to them.

And no transactions or registrations would be possible without advance slot booking, the statement added.