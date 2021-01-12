National

HC rejects Kerala govt plea against CBI probe into Life Mission project

In a setback to the LDF government, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition challenging the CBI investigation into alleged irregularities in ‘Life Mission’, a state housing project envisaging total housing for the homeless.

The central agency had filed an FIR in a court here under Section 120 B of the IPC and Section 35 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 on a complaint by Congress MLA Anil Akkara, listing Santosh Eappen, Managing Director of Unitac Builder, as the first accused, and Sane Ventures as the second accused.

The Life Mission CEO and Eappen had moved separate pleas in the high court submitting that the FIR was “illegal, arbitrary and nothing but an abuse of the process of law and is, therefore, liable to be quashed”.

