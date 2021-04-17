National

HD Kumaraswamy tests positive for Covid-19

PTI Bengaluru | Updated on April 17, 2021

JDS leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy   -  THE HINDU

He was inoculated with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on March 23

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has said taht he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I request everyone who came in close contact with me over the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested,” the 61-year-old JD(S) leader tweeted.

For the last few days, Kumaraswamy had been campaigning for the party candidate in Basavakalyan, which is going to polls today.

He was inoculated with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on March 23.

Published on April 17, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Covid-19
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.