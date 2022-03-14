HDFC Bank’s business volume cross ₹2-lakh crore in Karnataka

HDFC Bank said its total business volume in Karnataka had crossed ₹2,00,000 crore, claiming that this fete had made it the largest private bank in the state.. The bank said its total advances stood at ₹73,655.39 crore at the end of September 30, 2021, which included loans to retail, corporate, MSME and microfinance customers. The bank, in a release, said that it enjoys a market share of 9 per cent in total advances in the state. HDFC Bank’s total deposits in Karnataka were at ₹1,39,387.46 crore at the end of the first half of this financial year. The share of deposits was 11.68 per cent of total deposits as on September 30, 2021, the release added.

Commenting on the bank’s growing business and footprint in the state, Ahmed Zackaria, Retail Branch Banking Head – Karnataka, HDFC Bank, said: “Karnataka continues to remain a strategic market for our bank and we are committed to expand our business in the state further. We have been supporting local businesses and households even during the period of pandemic as is evident from the growth in our total business over the last 12 months. We continue to be the largest private sector bank in Karnataka making quality banking products and services available in every corner of the state.”

He also added that “Going forward, we plan to add another 130 branches in the state taking our total branch count to more than 450 in Karnataka. We will also be hiring around 1,500 professionals over the next 12 months to support growth across our businesses.”

HDFC Bank started its operations in Karnataka in 1996 with the opening of its first branch in Bengaluru. The bank, at present, has 330 branches in 122 cities/towns spreading across all the 30 districts as of Dec 31 2021. The branch network is complemented with 1,172 ATMs.