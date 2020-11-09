Health Minister discusses rising cases of Covid-19 in 9 States

As Covid-19 cases in the country began to rise again, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday convened a meeting of Health Ministers and officials of nine States that reported an increase in cases to discuss further strategies.

Among the States that participated in the virtual meeting were Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana and West Bengal.

Worrying trend

The concern expressed at the meeting was that some of these States or some districts in these States are reporting a rise in the number of cases, high average daily cases on a seven day average, decline in testing, high rate of mortality within the first 24/48/72 hours of hospitalisation, high doubling rate, higher death among the vulnerable population groups.

Harsh Vardhan said: “We all need to be more vigilant for the entire festival season that started with Dussehra and would continue onto Diwali, Chhat Puja, Christmas and then onto Makar Sankranti next year.

Respiratory virus also spreads rapidly in the winter months.”

‘Nearly a year’

He also reminded that the fight against Covid-19 in the country entered into 11th month considering that the first high level meeting on Covid-19 was held on January 8.