Health Minister Mandaviya condemns reports of Covid vaccine shortage

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday condemned reports of vaccine shortages with States/UTs. In a series of tweets, he explained the situation and said that the Centre had provided 11.46 crore vaccine doses to the States/UTs in June which was further increased to 13.50 crore in the month of July.

“The Centre had already informed about the vaccine doses to be supplied to States on July 19. After that, on June 27 and July 13, they were informed in advance about the vaccine supply for each fortnight of July. That’s why States already know how many vaccines they will get and when. The reason for doing this was to ensure that the States could operate vaccination drive till district level without any hurdles,” Mandaviya tweeted.

Covid-19 vaccination: India vaccinated over 12 lakh people on Sunday

Mismanagement

He further said, “despite the fact that the Centre is already giving out all the information in advance, we are seeing mismanagement and long queues of people waiting for vaccine doses, then it is quite clear what is the root cause and who is behind this.”

Vaccine shortage continues in Maharashtra

“Those politicians who create stress and doubts in the minds of people need to do self-analysis. Have they distanced themselves so much from the administrative information that they are not aware about the advance details being given?,”Mandaviya further stated.