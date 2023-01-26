Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh launched Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine, iNCOVACC, on the occasion of Republic Day on Thursday.

The world's first made-in-India intranasal vaccine was launched at Mandaviya's residence here.

The nasal vaccine ‘BBV154’ had received the Drugs Controller General of India’s (DCGI) approval in November for restricted emergency use among adults as a heterologous booster dose.

According to a statement issued by Bharat Biotech earlier, 'iNCOVACC' is priced at ₹800 for private markets and at ₹325 for supplies to the government of India and state governments iNCOVACC is a recombinant replication-deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion stabilised spike protein.

This vaccine candidate was evaluated in phase I, II and III clinical trials with successful results, the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker had said.

Clinical trials were conducted to evaluate iNCOVACC as a primary dose schedule and as a heterologous booster dose for subjects who have previously received two doses of either Covishield or Covaxin.