Health Ministry warns against third wave of Covid

The recent warning by the World Health Organisation about the third wave of Covid cannot be taken lightly as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also warned about the alarming situation in other countries, said VK Paul, Niti Aayog Member-Health, on Friday, during a press briefing here.

He added that though the situation is under control, the next 100 days will be crucial for the country as we are still away from the herd immunity.

“Except North and South American regions, the situation is getting bad from good, be it Spain where there has been a surge in cases by 64 per cent in a week’s time, or Netherland where it is as much as 300 per cent,” said Paul while further adding that situation is equally bad in countries such as Bangladesh and Indonesia.

Additional outbreak

He added that with the strategy of ‘Test, Track, Treat and Tika’ the emerging trend of third wave can be controlled in India. Though 50 per cent of those above 50 years of age have been inoculated, the probability of additional outbreak can’t be ruled out and, hence, there is a need to be more cautious, he stated.

“When the virus replicates in the human body and mutates, then the cases will be less if the body has antibodies. But if the vaccination effect has reduced with the time, then the intensity of the wave may be more, and a third or even the fourth wave may come. But it can be controlled by following Covid-appropriate behaviour,” said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry.

On the decreasing number of vaccinations since the new revised vaccination policy was implemented on June 21, Agarwal said the production of vaccine doses is increasing and that the Centre has been providing information on vaccine doses in advance by 15 days.

“Whatever availability we have for a month is visible to all and it is always increasing; like for the current month there are 13-14 crore vaccines available, and on the basis of that we distribute to the States. New vaccines are also in the pipeline, an increase in stockpile is also available. So, there is an optimistic scenario,” said Paul when asked whether it is possible to vaccine all adults by December 31.

Agarwal said India is still dealing with the second wave and it is still present in a few pockets in the country.

He said the Centre is in continuous talks with the States about the evolving situation in the country. With the unlocking, a decline in the usage of masks has been noticed. Agarwal said it is very important to create awareness among the people on the need to wear masks to fight the pandemic.

Positivity rate

He noted that there are still 47 districts in the country where more than 10 per cent positivity rate was recorded for the week ending July 15. These districts are in Manipur, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Sikkim, Kerala, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram.