Health Ministry’s ‘Swasthya Chintan Shivir’ at Kevadia on May 5-7

The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair the 14 th Conference of the Central Council of Health & Family Welfare, as Swasthya Chintan Shivir, at Kevadia, Gujarat on May 5-7.

This comes on the heels of the recently-concluded Global Summit on Ayush Innovation and Investments and the World Health Organisation (WHO)'s announcement to set up Global Centre for Traditional Medicines (GCTM) in Gujarat in April.

State ministers of health and medical education are expected to participate in the conference.

CCHFW is an apex advisory body of the Health Ministry which will review the implementation of public health policies and programmes during the course of the three days.

The Conference comes at a time, when India has proved its prowess in Covid-19 vaccinations with over 189.23 crore doses administered so far - fastest in the world. The meet, which will recommend ways and means for better implementation of the policies/programmes for benefit of the common people, also comes amidst fresh increase in the new Covid-19 cases.

India's active caseload currently stands at 19,500 as on May 2, after 3,157 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The conference will have panel discussions with eminent speakers and experts from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, NITI Aayog, industry, start-ups and academia., along with interactive sessions with the stakeholders, a statement from the Health Ministry said.

The sessions will focus on themes such as affordable, accessible and equitable health for all, preparing the country for health emergencies, share best practices in health sector and cooperation and coordination with States.