Health Secretary Bhushan stresses on boosting second-dose coverage

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, who reviewed the Covid vaccination progress on Wednesday, advised the States to focus on enhancing second dose coverage as well as immunisation of schoolteachers, according to a Health Ministry statement.

“In the meeting, States were apprised on prompt utilisation of Emergency Covid Response Package (ECRP) funds. States were also advised to ensure compliance of Covid-appropriate behaviour and other precautionary measures, ahead of the upcoming festival season,” said the release

The Secretary stressed on having a definite district-level plan to increase coverage of the second dose of vaccination. He also cautioned the States against a spike in Covid cases during the upcoming festival season, and advised them to undertake all possible public health measures to curb this. He cited the example of Kerala where a visible rise of cases has been registered over the past week after Onam.

“With 50 per cent fund of the ECRP-II Package already disbursed to the States/UTs by the Union government, States/UTs were advised to process procurement and supply orders immediately to procure equipment, machinery, beds and drugs under the time-bound ECRP-II package,” the release added.

Stock of medicines

Meanwhile, in the meeting, the policy of maintaining adequate buffer stock of medicines used in treating Covid-19 was also reviewed. As per the release, the States can also procure and maintain a buffer stock of Covid medicines they deem necessary other than the eight essential drugs compulsorily mandated by the Health Ministry.