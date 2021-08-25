Health Secretary Bhushan stresses on boosting second-dose coverage

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, who reviewed the Covid vaccination progress on Wednesday, advised the States to focus on enhancing second dose coverage as well as immunisation of schoolteachers, according to a Health Ministry statement.
“In the meeting, States were apprised on prompt utilisation of Emergency Covid Response Package (ECRP) funds. States were also advised to ensure compliance of Covid-appropriate behaviour and other precautionary measures, ahead of the upcoming festival season,” said the release
The Secretary stressed on having a definite district-level plan to increase coverage of the second dose of vaccination. He also cautioned the States against a spike in Covid cases during the upcoming festival season, and advised them to undertake all possible public health measures to curb this. He cited the example of Kerala where a visible rise of cases has been registered over the past week after Onam.
“With 50 per cent fund of the ECRP-II Package already disbursed to the States/UTs by the Union government, States/UTs were advised to process procurement and supply orders immediately to procure equipment, machinery, beds and drugs under the time-bound ECRP-II package,” the release added.
Meanwhile, in the meeting, the policy of maintaining adequate buffer stock of medicines used in treating Covid-19 was also reviewed. As per the release, the States can also procure and maintain a buffer stock of Covid medicines they deem necessary other than the eight essential drugs compulsorily mandated by the Health Ministry.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
What if Peggy Carter was Captain Carter? What if Iron Man was a zombie unleashing mayhem? The show creator of ...
There was method to the machismo displayed by Indian cricketers in the recent win over England
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...