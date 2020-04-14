Healthians launches Covid-19 test helpline in Delhi NCR, Mumbai

Tracking deals
Healthians, a home-healthcare test provider, has announced Covid-19 helpline for those who want to take the testing. The service is extended to people in Mumbai and Delhi NCR. The company will also do the home sample collection for senior citizens in these areas, as per the company’s official release.
Healthians mentioned that upon receiving the request, the individual will be guided on the process thereafter, which includes procuring and uploading a doctor’s prescription and other details as set out in the guidelines. The testing will be free only for citizens covered under Aayushman and those who fall in the Below Poverty Line category.
This comes after the Supreme Court on Monday modified its April 8 order, which asked private labs to conduct free Covid-19 tests. The Supreme Court said the benefit will be available only to “economically weaker sections” who are covered under a government scheme such as the Ayushman Bharat, as per media reports.
The healthcare company stated that the Covid-19 test fee is ₹4500 and the results are available within 48 hours.
Deepak Sahni, Founder, and CEO of Healthians said: “We have launched dedicated helplines and webpage for doing seamless bookings and working with multiple lab partners to be able to offer to test to more and more people. We are also working on simplifying the process and launch the drive-through collection in many more cities.”
Currently, the healthcare company is the operator of three of Gurgaon’s Covid drive. Users can also visit www.healthians.com/covid-19 for information on Covid-19 and book the test.
