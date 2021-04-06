Heavy polling in Assam

Assam recorded more than 78.94 per cent turnout till 5 pm in the 40 constituencies that went to polling booths in the third final phase of the Assembly elections. According to the Election Commission, the voting was peaceful except for minor incidents of violence in some areas.

“Peaceful polling underway in third and last phase of Assam Assembly Election across 40 Assembly Constituencies,” the Election Commission's spokesperson tweeted.

Assam had witnessed a record turnout of voters at 84.72 per cent in 2016. The State is expected to witness a similar turnout in this election, too. The first and second phases witnessed more than 72 and 76 per cent of polling respectively.

State Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal urged people to fulfill their democratic duty. “As the final phase of Assam Assembly polls commences, I urge all those eligible to vote and fulfill your democratic duty. My earnest appeal, especially to the youth and first time voters, to take part in this great exercise,” he said in Twitter.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi asked the people to remember the five promises of the Congress. “As you step out to vote today, remember the impact of your votes on your future and that of Assam! Make sure you choose peace, unity, progress and inclusivity with Congress's five guarantees!” he tweeted.

Senior BJP leader and Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma said the votes shall determine the future of Assam. “Today is your day to endorse the politics of progress and development. Please do go out and cast your vote for it shall determine the future of us and Assam. Your vote is precious,” he said.

Senior Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi urged people to vote wisely. “When you vote for positive change, you vote to contribute to the vision of building a progressive Assam. Your vote in the third and final phase of polling in Assam has the power to change all that has been done wrong to Assam in the past 5 years. Vote wisely!,” he said.

BJP ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chandra Mohan Patowary, Siddhartha Bhattacharya and Phani Bhusan Choudhury, who are in the fray in this phase, exercised their franchise in the morning hours.

BPF ministers Chandan Brahma and Pramila Rani Brahma also cast their votes as did BPL chief Hagrama Mohilary; BJP State chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass; Congress leader Ratul Patowary; and State election ambassador and actor Kopil Bora.