Heavy rainfall affects coastal districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada

The torrential rainfall has affected everyday life in many parts of coastal Karnataka. The coastal districts have been witnessing heavy rainfall since Saturday.
Many villages in Udupi districts have been affected by floods, and a few places in Dakshina Kannada district witnessed landslips.
Following the heavy rainfall in Udupi since Saturday, water entered the vehicle parking area of Sri Krishna Math. Some of the vehicles near the parking lot and shops and other establishments were also submerged in water.
In addition to this, three fishing boats capsized in the sea at Malpe in Udupi district. However, all the fishermen in the boats swam to safety.
In a statement on Sunday, Basavaraja Bommai, Karnataka Home Minister, who is also in-charge of Udupi district, said that a team of around 250 members of SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) had been rushed to Udupi on Saturday night. About 200 people from the low-lying areas have been shifted to safer places, he said. A team of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) will also reach the district.
Following the heavy rainfall in the taluk, water in the Baje dam across Swarna River, which is the main source of water for Udupi town, reached an alarming level, and water started overflowing the dam. Water pumping from the dam was stopped at 4.55 am on Sunday. The citizens of Udupi and surrounding the region have been informed about the disruption in water supply due to the flooding in the dam area.
Meanwhile, many places in Dakshina Kannada district also faced the brunt of heavy rainfall in the region. There was a landslip at Kenjar village near the Mangaluru International Airport on Sunday. However, it did not affect the movement of vehicles from Mangaluru to the airport.
Water entered the premises of Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple at Bappanadu in Mulki of Dakshina Kannada district on Sunday.
In a statement on Sunday, Mangalore University said that the undergraduate and postgraduate examinations of the university, which were scheduled for September 21, have been postponed following the heavy rainfall in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kodagu districts. These three districts come under the jurisdiction of Mangalore University.
