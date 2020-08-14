Heavy rains in Gujarat; Surat, Anand receive heavy downpour

Incessant rains in the last couple of days has thrown normal life out of gear in Gujarat. The State government has deployed 13 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDFR), besides the State agencies at district levels.

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) data, Surat district received heavy downpour since Friday morning. The district received rainfall in the range of 2-6 inches (160 mm) till noon on Friday at several places causing massive water-logging in the villages and towns. Authorities have started evacuating people from the low-lying areas of Surat and adjoining places as water levels kept rising at the nearby reservoirs with incessant rains in the region.

In the past 24 hours, Anand district received rains in the range of 5-13 inches (or 320 mm) at several places leaving farms, roads and villages water-logged.

NDRF, jointly with Morbi District Administration in Saurashtra, conducted rescue operations of villagers on Thursday night.

Among other South Gujarat districts, Navsari, Bharuch and Valsad districts apart from Junagadh, Rajkot, Morbi and Surendranagar districts received heavy downpours over the past 24-hours.

“We have deployed 13 NDRF teams across State in view of forecast for heavy rainfall. Districts are in the state of readiness,” informed Pankaj Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue Department, Gujarat.

More rains likely

The India Meteorological Department, Gujarat, has issued weather warning for more rains fairly widespread across the State.

Jayanta Sarkar, Director, IMD- Gujarat, informed that there are currently multiple active monsoon systems including cyclonic circulations over Gujarat, Kutch and East Rajasthan, which will cause heavy rainfall across the region in the next five days till August 17.

“For the next five days heavy rainfall is expected at Gujarat, Kutch and Saurashtra regions with extremely to very heavy rainfall likely at several spots. The fishermen are advised to avoid venturing into sea as we see squally weather conditions — means strong winds with speed upto 45-55 kmph accompanied with rains on the coastline,” Sarkar stated.

As on Friday morning, the State authorities have closed down 225 roads including 18 State Highways, 5 major district roads and other 207 panchayat roads across the State.

Reservoir levels

As on August 14, the total 205 reservoirs/dams in the State have average water filling of 60 per cent. The Sardar Sarovar Narmada dam has nearly 52 per cent filling with 4,914 million cubic meters (MCM) of water storage as against the gross capacity of 9,460 MCM.

Of the total 205 dams, 77 dams are showing over 90 per cent water storage levels and have been put on High Alert, while 104 dams have water storage level below 70 per cent.