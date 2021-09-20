Heavy rains lash parts of West Madhya Pradesh, Odisha

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Very heavy rainfall has lashed parts of West Madhya Pradesh while it was heavy over Odisha until evening on Sunday with Ratlam recording the highest rainfall at 16 cm, followed (in cm) by Bhawanipatna-8; Titlagarh and Kandla-5 each; Gopalpur-4; Cuttuck, Bhubaneshwar, Baroda, Gandhinagar, Shantiniketan, Motihari and Rentachintala-3 each; and Krishna Nagar-2.
Contrary to expectations, the causative low-pressure area over the central East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh has not weakened on Monday morning while a cyclonic circulation is toying with the North Odisha-West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts and adjoining Bay of Bengal.
The rain-generating monsoon trough has its western end lying south of its normal position (aiding rainfall) while its eastern end continues to be pinned down to its near normal position. The trough passes through Bikaner, the centre of the ‘low’ over East Rajasthan-West Madhya Pradesh, Satna, Daltonganj, Digha and thence southeastwards into the North-East Bay of Bengal.
These apart, a cyclonic circulation perched above North Tamil Nadu and a trough running down from Telangana to South Tamil Nadu across Rayalaseema are capable of spawning thunderstorms, lighting and showers. This trough is also a proxy for comparably weaker monsoon conditions over South Peninsula.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls over Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh during next 4-5 days. Isolated very heavy falls is likely over East Rajasthan today; East Gujarat until Tuesday and over Saurashtra and Kutch on Wednesday and Thursday.
To the Northwest, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is likely over Uttarakhand until Thursday. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and isolated heavy falls is likely to continue over Odisha and plains of West Bengal for today, the IMD said.
An extended outlook valid for September 25 to 27 said that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over most parts of the country except Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and West Rajasthan where it will be isolated to scattered.
