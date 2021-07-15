Help States, increase borrowing limit: Balagopal

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here on Thursday and demanded her to release ₹4,524 crore GST compensation which is due to the State. He asked the Centre to extend the compensation term for five more years.
Balagopal said such an assistance is urgently needed for the State as it faces severe economic crisis due to the ongoing pandemic situation. He said Sitharaman has told him that she will consider the demands. “The Union Finance Minister agreed that all the States are going through a tough time. She promised that she will help,” Balagopal said.
Another demand Balagopal made to the Centre is increasing the borrowing limit of the States to five per cent of the State GDP. “Covid has put farmers, small traders and workers to deep distress. Traditional industries in Kerala such as cashew and coir are facing problems. Unemployment is high in these sectors. We need urgent assistance from the Centre,” he added.
On GST system, he said, it is not proper to dismantle it, but the Centre should ensure that the system functions properly. “If it is not functioning properly and the if the interests of States are not protected, it will weaken the GST,” he said.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
The relationship between growing inequality and booming asset markets has never been this stark
But Italy are worthy winners of a wonderful football spectacle
Rasheed Kidwai’s book on the Gwalior royal family is as much a palace chronicle as it is a companion volume to ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...