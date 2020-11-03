‘India is back,’ says Harsh Goenka citing demand, hiring resumption

Harsh Goenka, Chairman, RPG Enterprises, on Tuesday said India is back on track to revival amid the Covid-19 pandemic, citing his personal experience.

Goenka hinted at green shoots, citing the example of his own company. Goenka, in a tweet on Tuesday, said that all of his company’s plants are running at 100 per cent capacity, while hiring has also increased.

He further said that rural markets are at their peak with strong demand. However, there still is a slight shortage of raw materials, said Goenka, an active Twitter user.

“My own experience: - All our plants are running at 100% capacity - Demand is very strong - Rural markets have never been better - Slight shortage of raw materials - Back to hiring more people INDIA IS BACK !!!,” Goenka tweeted.

His conglomerate was one of the first in India to allow its sales staff to work remotely on a permanent basis, it had announced back in August.

“We try to measure outputs. Not how many hours one puts in, etc.” Goenka had said in a tweet.

The conglomerate has 30,000 employees globally across companies such as CEAT, RPG Life Sciences, KEC International, Harrisons Malayalam and RPG Enterprises.