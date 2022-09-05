Hemant Soren govt wins confidence vote amid walkout by BJP MLAs

The Jharkhand Assembly on Monday passed the confidence motion tabled by Chief Minister Hemant Soren amid a walkout staged by BJP legislators.

As many as 48 MLAs voted in favour of the confidence motion in the 81-member Assembly.

Speaking during the one-day special session, Soren said the need for trust vote was felt as BJP was "attempting to destabilise democratically elected governments" in non-BJP ruled states, including Jharkhand.

He alleged that the BJP was trying to create a "civil war-like situation in country by fuelling riots to win elections".

Shortly after, the assembly was adjourned sine-die.