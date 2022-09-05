hamburger

Hemant Soren govt wins confidence vote amid walkout by BJP MLAs

PTI | Ranchi, September 05 | Updated on: Sep 05, 2022
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren along with United Progressive Alliance (UPA) MLAs arrives for the floor test in the State Assembly

As many as 48 MLAs voted in favour of the confidence motion in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly

The Jharkhand Assembly on Monday passed the confidence motion tabled by Chief Minister Hemant Soren amid a walkout staged by BJP legislators.

As many as 48 MLAs voted in favour of the confidence motion in the 81-member Assembly.

Speaking during the one-day special session, Soren said the need for trust vote was felt as BJP was "attempting to destabilise democratically elected governments" in non-BJP ruled states, including Jharkhand.

He alleged that the BJP was trying to create a "civil war-like situation in country by fuelling riots to win elections".

Shortly after, the assembly was adjourned sine-die.

Published on September 05, 2022
Jharkhand
