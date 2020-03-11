Hiding travel history will be a crime: Kerala Health Minister

As Kerala witnesses spike in the number of patients infected with the novel coronavirus, state health minister KK Shailaja on Tuesday maintained that hiding one’s travel history will be deemed a crime in the state.

Addressing media, she said: “According to the Public Health Act, people hiding their travel history, which can lead to the spread of the infectious disease, is a crime."

The move comes after a Kerala family hid their travel history to Italy and infected five other members in the family.

Earlier, three medical students from Wuhan were found to be positive for Covid-19. But, they had recovered and left isolation wards.

Fresh cases surfaced in Kerala only after the family of three dodged preliminary screening at Kochi airport. After coming to know of the situation, authorities forcefully isolated them at Pathanamthitta General Hospital.

So far, Kerala has reported 17 confirmed cases of the deadly virus, while the nationwide tally reached 62. The new cases in Kerala include a 93-year-old man, his 85-year-old mother, brother and his wife, sister, brother in -law and their two-year-old kid. Another family from Italy also tested positive. The state has also declared a health emergency in four districts.