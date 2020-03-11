National

Hiding travel history will be a crime: Kerala Health Minister

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on March 11, 2020 Published on March 11, 2020

As Kerala witnesses spike in the number of patients infected with the novel coronavirus, state health minister KK Shailaja on Tuesday maintained that hiding one’s travel history will be deemed a crime in the state.

Addressing media, she said: “According to the Public Health Act, people hiding their travel history, which can lead to the spread of the infectious disease, is a crime."

The move comes after a Kerala family hid their travel history to Italy and infected five other members in the family.

Earlier, three medical students from Wuhan were found to be positive for Covid-19. But, they had recovered and left isolation wards.

Fresh cases surfaced in Kerala only after the family of three dodged preliminary screening at Kochi airport. After coming to know of the situation, authorities forcefully isolated them at Pathanamthitta General Hospital.

So far, Kerala has reported 17 confirmed cases of the deadly virus, while the nationwide tally reached 62. The new cases in Kerala include a 93-year-old man, his 85-year-old mother, brother and his wife, sister, brother in -law and their two-year-old kid. Another family from Italy also tested positive. The state has also declared a health emergency in four districts.

Published on March 11, 2020
Kerala
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
13 of 22 rebel Congress MLAs say they won’t quit party, confident of winning floor test: Digvijaya Singh