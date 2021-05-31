Hindustan Unilever rolls out Mission HO2PE in Chennai

After a successful roll-out in five cities – Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Lucknow and Chandigarh – Hindustan Unilever Limited has now rolled out Mission HO2PE in Chennai in partnership with KVN Foundation and Portea Medical to make oxygen concentrators available free of cost to Covid-19 patients promptly and efficiently.

Oxygen concentrators will be available free of cost under Mission HO2PE and will follow a borrow-use-return model to support as many Covid-19 patients as possible, says a company press release.

Through Mission HO2PE, HUL has airlifted over 5,000 oxygen concentrators into India. HUL’s partnership with KVN Foundation and Portea Medical will provide access to oxygen for Covid-19 patients directly in their homes, thereby reducing the pressure on the healthcare infrastructure which is already under duress.

In Chennai, Covid-19 patients and caregivers can request for an oxygen concentrator by giving a missed call on 08068065385. The Mission HO2PE team will connect with the patient and assist with the request. Once the request is validated, the concentrator will be delivered to the patient’s home. A trained volunteer will also visit to help the patients and caregivers and assist them in managing functions and operations of the oxygen concentrator.

The program is operating under a ‘borrow-use-return’ model. Post usage, the concentrators will be sanitised, serviced, and provided to the next set of people who need them, thus ensuring the concentrators reach a maximum number of people and help save as many lives as possible, the release said.