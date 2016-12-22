Hindusthan Paper awareness camp on cashless payments

Hindusthan Paper Corporation Ltd carried out an awareness camp on the theme, ‘Transaction without cash is possible’, recently.

The camp, held in the GD Market area of the satellite township of Salt Lake, and at the company’s housing complex, made people aware about the various modes of cashless payment such as the United Payments Interface (UPI), USSD, e-wallets, cards and point-of-sale machines and Aadhar-enabled payment systems.

According to a release by Hindusthan Paper, the camp was attended by senior citizens, street vendors and women folk.