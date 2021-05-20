Hiware Bazaar village inspires Maharashtra gram panchayats on Covid control measures

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
In the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, 1,316 gram panchayats are following a unique method of Covid control inspired by the Hiware Bazaar village, where four teams of health workers and volunteers surveyed every house in the village for Covid symptoms and took steps for controlling the pandemic, said District Collector Rajendra Bhonsale in a media statement on Thursday.
Bhonsale made the statement at a meeting held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which the latter interacted with 17 District Collectors of Maharashtra.
The District Collector informed that the team took responsibility for the home and family of each patient with the viral symptoms and encouraged the patients to be admitted to the isolation ward, so that the patients would no longer have to worry about his family and farming responsibilities. Due to this unique method Hiware Bazaar became Covid free in a short period of time.
Hiware Bazaar village is a well known village in the district and State because of its progressive farming and water conservation methods.
The Prime Minister took note of the innovative initiatives of some of the districts which have managed to control the pandemic and efforts of all officers working at the field level. He also suggested that a team of paediatricians should be formed considering the possibility of Covid virus infection in youngsters and children in the third wave, and therefore small oxygen masks should be prepared for the children.
