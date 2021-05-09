National

HMA President Sanjay Kapoor passes away

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on May 09, 2021

He was associated with Larsen & Toubro India, ITW, Borneo Technical Thailand, Adatco among other companies

Sanjay Kapoor, President of Hyderabad Management Association, passed away on Saturday night after fighting the Corona virus for 13 days in the hospital.

He was 56 years old and is survived by his wife (homemaker), two daughters, aged parents (octogenarian) and a sister.

“Lost a dear friend Sanjay Kapoor, a dynamic leader, a passionate and compassionate person, dear to one and all. May his soul RIP and give his family strength to bear this irreparable loss. A great loss to the HMA fraternity” B Kavitha Rajesh Vice President HMA, said

“Sanjay was a thorough professional, systematic, time bound, forthright in his views and a tough nut to crack. He lived life on his terms.” Nagesh Vishwanatham, Immediate Past President & Advisor HMA

“I have known Sanjay Kapoor as a thorough professional and as a dear friend. Sanjay, as the current President of HMA, had great plans to take HMA to greater heights. His untimely death is shocking and a great loss to all of us. My heartfelt condolences to the family. May his soul RIP.”

Sanjay Kapoor had over 33 years experience in diverse fields of sales, marketing and in techno-commercial operations of companies in industrial products, software services, medical equipment, Exhibition, Conference, Event sector, transportation business and managing Chamber of Commerce & NGO’s.

He was associated with Larsen & Toubro India, ITW, Borneo Technical Thailand, Adatco (Castolin Eutectic) Egypt/Switzerland, 3M Egypt, Al Saharawi Group Dubai and Praxair Tafa, USA and FTAPCCI, according to HMA.

He was serving as the President 2020-21 & Life-time member of Hyderabad Management association.

He had recently authored the Book “The Corpreneur”.

Published on May 09, 2021

