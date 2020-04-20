Home Affairs Ministry asks state governments not to dilute lockdown norms

The Ministry of Home Affairs has urged all state and UT governments to ensure strict compliance and implementation of revised consolidated guidelines in the extended lockdown period without any dilution to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

A letter written by Home Affairs Secretary Ajay Bhalla to all state Chief Secretaries stated, "I would like to draw your attention to clause 4 (i) and (ii) of these guidelines which interalia , mentions that ...State/UT governments shall not dilute these guidelines under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 in any manner and shall strictly enforce the same and State/UT governments, may, however impose stricter measures than these guidelines as per requirement of the local area."

"It has come to the notice that certain State/UT are issuing orders allowing activities which have not been allowed as per guidelines issued by the MHA under the Disaster Management Act,2005," the letter added.

In a separate letter written to the Chief Secretary of Kerala Government, Tom Jose, Home Affairs Ministry Secretary said that it has been observed that the Kerala government has allowed opening of activities which are prohibited under the Central government's lockdown guidelines.

"Such additional activities allowed by the Government of Kerala includes opening of local workshops, barber shops, restaurants, books stores, MSMEs in municipal limits, bus travel in the cities/towns for shorter distance, two passengers in the back seat of four wheelers, pillion riding on scooters. This amounts to dilution of guidelines issued by MHA and violation of MHA order dated April 15, 2020 issued under the Disaster Management Act 2005," the letter added.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has not asked the Kerala government to make rectifications in its guidelines to ensure strict compliance of lockdown measures.