Home Affairs Ministry’s helpline for financial loss due to cyber fraud

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday said it has operationalised the national Helpline 155260 and reporting platform for preventing financial loss due to cyber fraud. The national helpline and reporting platform provide a mechanism for persons cheated in cyber frauds to report such cases.

The helpline was soft launched on April 1, and its reporting platform has been made operational by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, with active support and cooperation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), all major banks, payment banks, wallets and online merchants.

The Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System has been developed in house by I4C to integrate law enforcement agencies and banks and financial intermediaries, the MHA said in a statement.

It is currently being utilised along with 155260 by seven States and Union Territories (Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh) covering more than 35 per cent of the country’s population, it said.

Roll out in other States for pan-national coverage is underway. Since its soft launch, in a short span of two months, the Helpline155260 has been able to save more than ₹1.85 crore of defrauded money from reaching the hands of fraudsters, with Delhi and Rajasthan saving ₹58 lakh and ₹53 lakh respectively, it added.