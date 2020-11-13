Home construction start-up names Telugu filmmaker Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam as brand ambassador

Hocomoco, a home construction tech start-up, has roped in Telegu filmmaker, Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, as the brand ambassador. The national award winner is known for Telugu language romantic comedy film Pelli Choopulu.

Sripad Nandiraj, Founder & CEO, Hocomoco, in a statement said, “It is said birds of a feather flock together. Inclusivity in growth plans and the vision to reach out to all with a sense of commitment is what has drawn Dhaassyam and us to come together. Through this collaboration, we aim to help everyone realise the home dream within limited resources and also help overcome hurdles that come in the process.”

Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, says, “Building a home has always been a lifelong dream for most people, especially for me. I’ve seen my father work tirelessly towards making the dream come true. Unfortunately, it never happened and it came down to me to understand the whole process and set up a plan. ‘How do I build my house?’ has been a huge problem for most people.”

The construction-tech start-up offers construction services for both residential and commercial projects. The company aims at reforming the way construction is done by creating a one-stop solution for all construction needs.