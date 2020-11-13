National

Home construction start-up names Telugu filmmaker Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam as brand ambassador

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on November 13, 2020 Published on November 13, 2020

Hocomoco, a home construction tech start-up, has roped in Telegu filmmaker, Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, as the brand ambassador. The national award winner is known for Telugu language romantic comedy film Pelli Choopulu.

Sripad Nandiraj, Founder & CEO, Hocomoco, in a statement said, “It is said birds of a feather flock together. Inclusivity in growth plans and the vision to reach out to all with a sense of commitment is what has drawn Dhaassyam and us to come together. Through this collaboration, we aim to help everyone realise the home dream within limited resources and also help overcome hurdles that come in the process.”

Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, says, “Building a home has always been a lifelong dream for most people, especially for me. I’ve seen my father work tirelessly towards making the dream come true. Unfortunately, it never happened and it came down to me to understand the whole process and set up a plan. ‘How do I build my house?’ has been a huge problem for most people.”

The construction-tech start-up offers construction services for both residential and commercial projects. The company aims at reforming the way construction is done by creating a one-stop solution for all construction needs.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 13, 2020
real estate
advertising and marketing
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.