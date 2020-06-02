Home-grown apples lights up Formation Day for Telangana

The Telangana government celebrated Formation Day on Tuesday without much fanfare in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The State’s Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao, paid tributes to the martyrs at the historic Gun Park near the State Assembly. He hoisted the national flag at the Pragati Bhavan, the Chief Minister’s Camp Office here.

He visited Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Raj Bhavan, whose birthday incidentally falls on June 2. He recounted the struggle for the separate Statehood where scores of people had sacrificed their lives.

The Chief Minister said the agriculture sector, which was in dire straits at the time of the formation of the State, witnessed a turn around and emerged a leading sector in the State. “The State could solve the drinking water problem too thanks to the Mission Bhagiratha project,” he said.

Apples from Telangana

The Chief Minister received the first batch of apples grown in the State. Kendre Balaji, the farmer from Komaram Bhim Asifabad district, presented the CM with a box of apples and an apple sapling.

Balaji told the Chief Minister that he sowed HR 99 Apple variety on a two-acre plot at Dhanora village in Kerameri mandal in Komaram Bhim Asifabad district.

Barrage on Godavari river

The Centre has transferred 69 acres of forest land to the State Irrigation Department. This will help the State go ahead with the construction of the Sithamma Sagar barrage on the Godavari river. This barrage will help supply of water continuously to the Devadula project.

The Centre’s gesture will also mean giving the final environmental permission to the project.