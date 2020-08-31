National

Home Minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS

Press Trust of India New Delhi | Updated on August 31, 2020 Published on August 31, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to the AIIMS here on August 18 for post-Covid care, was discharged on Monday morning, sources said.

The AIIMS had said in a statement on Saturday that “he has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time“.

On August 2, Shah, 55, had said on Twitter that he had tested positive for Covid-19. He had undergone treatment at Medanta Hospital and was discharged after he tested negative for the disease.

He was later admitted to the AIIMS following complaints of fatigue and body ache.

