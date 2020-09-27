Home Minister inaugurates ‘Destination North-East-2020’

From Sherlock to Feluda: What’s in a name, it’s detection all the same
The Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the “Destination North East -2020” through video conferencing on Sunday.
Shah, who is also the Chairman of the North-East Council, said, “‘Destination North East-2020’, which runs till September 30, aims to introduce various cultures of the country to each other along with the tourist destinations of the North East and through this the whole of India will also get familiar with the vibrant and diverse culture of the North East”
North East, rich in natural beauty, folk culture and art, is fully capable of becoming a major centre of world tourism, he added.
The four-day programme will feature audio-visual presentation of the tourist spots of the States and the region, messages from State icons and achievers, introduction to prominent local entrepreneurs and virtual exhibition of handicraft/ traditional fashion/ and local products.
“The development is not possible without proper funds. Earlier, plans were made for the development of North-East but the amount allocated for them was very less. The 14th Finance Commission increased the allocation for the North-East by 251 per cent to ₹3,13,375 crore, whereas previous government in 13th Finance Commission had earlier given only ₹89,168 crore,” said Shah.
The government has made a huge effort in the direction of linking the North Eastern States amongst themselves and connecting the region with the rest of India by rail, road and air links.
Destination North East is a calendar event of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region conceptualised with the objective of taking the North-East Region to other parts of the country and bringing them closer together to strengthen national integration.
