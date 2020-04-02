National

Home Ministry amends lockdown guidelines to evacuate foreign nationals

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 02, 2020 Published on April 02, 2020

Foreign nationals will be allowed to travel back only if they test negative for COVID-19.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued the third addendum to lockdown guidelines to enable the evacuation of foreign nationals from India.

Under the standard operating procedure specified by the Home Ministry, a chartered flight is to be arranged by the concerned foreign government in consultation with the centre.

These foreign nationals will be allowed to travel back only if they test negative for COVID-19. The local transportation of these foreign nationals is to be arranged by the local embassy/consulate of the foreign government.

Foreign nationals that test positive for COVID-19 would be subject to standard health protocols.

