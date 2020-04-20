Home Ministry asks state governments not to dilute lockdown norms; forms six ICMTs for assessment of situation

The Ministry of Home Affairs has urged governments of all states and UTs to ensure strict compliance and implementation of the revised consolidated guidelines in the extended lockdown period without any dilution, to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Central government has constituted six Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) to make on-the-spot assessments of the situation and issue necessary directions to state authorities for their redressals. These IMCTs will be required to submit their reports to the Central government.

These IMCTs will focus on compliance and implementation of lockdown measures as per the guidelines of MHA. They will also assess states’ preparedness in health infrastructure and efficient supply of essential commodities, while following social distancing norms. These teams will also assess whether effective protocols are being followed by health professionals, besides conditions at the relief camps set up for the migrant labour workforce and marginalised communities.

A letter written by Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to all state Chief Secretaries stated, “I would like to draw your attention to clause 4 (i) and (ii) of these guidelines, which interalia, mentions that ...State/UT governments shall not dilute these guidelines under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, in any manner and shall strictly enforce the same, and State/UT governments, may, however impose stricter measures than these guidelines as per requirement of the local area.”

“It has come to the notice that certain States/UTs are issuing orders allowing activities which have not been allowed as per the guidelines issued by the MHA under the Disaster Management Act, 2005,” the letter added.

In a separate letter written to the Chief Secretary of Kerala government Tom Jose, the Union Home Secretary said that it has been observed that Kerala government has allowed opening of activities which are prohibited under the Central government’s lockdown guidelines.

“Such additional activities allowed by the Government of Kerala include opening of local workshops, barber shops, restaurants, books stores, MSMEs in municipal limits, bus travel in cities/towns for short distances, two passengers in the back seat of four-wheelers, (and) pillion riding on scooters. This amounts to dilution of guidelines issued by MHA and violation of MHA order dated April 15, 2020, issued under the Disaster Management Act 2005,” the letter added.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has now asked the Kerala government to make rectifications in its guidelines to ensure strict compliance with the lockdown measures.