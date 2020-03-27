Home Ministry asks states to prevent mass exodus of migrants amid coronavirus lockdown

The Home Ministry has asked state governments to prevent the mass exodus of migrant agricultural and industrial labourers as it may further aggravate the coronavirus crisis. The MHA advisory was released on Friday, according to media reports.

In its advisory, the Home Ministry has asked state governments to come up with makeshift arrangements for migrants.

The official spokesperson told media: "The Home Ministry has issued an advisory to States/UTs to prevent the mass exodus of migrant agricultural labourers, industrial workers, and unorganised sector workers, so as to prevent the spread of COVID19."

The advisory also noted that arrangements should be made for working women’s hostels, to deliver essential commodities to them.

Another Health Ministry official had raised concerns on Friday and said if even one person does not follow guidelines related to COVID-19, the government’s efforts to curb the spread of the disease would fail.

On Thursday, the government had announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package aimed at protecting those worst-affected by the lockdown. The Centre had also announced that it would provide insurance cover to frontline medical personnel. Under the relief measure, about 800 million people will get free cereals and cooking gas, apart from cash through direct transfers for three months. The 21-day lockdown began on March 25.