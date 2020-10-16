Home quarantine no longer mandatory for domestic flyers to Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has recently updated its Covid-19 guidelines which included updated guidelines for domestic air travel to Maharashtra.

As per the new guidelines, domestic air passengers no longer have to get a ‘home quarantine’ stamp upon arrival.

“The domestic passengers arriving at different airports will be checked for Covid-19 symptoms. Stamping with indelible ink will be done away with,” read the new guidelines.

All passengers landing at Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Aurangabad airports will undergo thermal screening, will be checked for Covid-19 symptoms and will have to download the Aarogya Setu app.

Also read: Singapore, Hong Kong to scrap quarantine with travel bubble

Asymptomatic domestic air passengers are no longer required to home quarantine for 14 days, as per reports.

Airlines have also issued notices to update their guidelines based on new state Covid-19 guidelines.

“With immediate effect, there will be no home quarantine and indelible ink stamping for domestic passengers arriving into Maharashtra,” read a notice tweeted by Indigo on Thursday.

“No quarantine & hand stamping for asymptomatic passengers,” read Indigo’s updated guidelines.

Also read: Qantas full-day flight to nowhere takes off to battle slump

“There are no restrictions for domestic travellers now,” Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said when asked about the guidelines for Pune Airport, as quoted by an Indian Express report.

This may further aid the recovery of domestic air travel. Last week, ahead of the festive season, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the government will soon let airlines operate at up to 75 per cent of their pre-Covid-19 capacity on domestic air routes.