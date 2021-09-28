Home Secretary tells States/UTs to be vigilant against further spread of Covid

Scripting a survival
Ahead of the festival season, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, on Tuesday, wrote to the States/UTs to be vigilant against the further spread of Covid. He warned against any kind of complacency in view of the declining pattern of Covid 19 cases in most of the States/UTs.
“Utmost vigil has to be maintained in respect of mass gathering events, so as to avoid any possibility of surge in Covid cases. Consequently, large-scale gatherings at fairs, festivals, and religious events and functions may lead to a fresh surge in Covid cases in the country,” said Bhalla in a letter addressed to the States/UTs. Besides this, he also urged States/UTs to closely monitor the case positivity, hospital/ICU beds occupancy of every district falling under their jurisdiction. He also emphasised on continuation of vaccination drive and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour.
India reported 18,795 daily new Covid cases on Tuesday with 179 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am, as per the Health Ministry data. The cases are less than 20,000 after more than six months. Active cases accounted for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.87 per cent, which are lowest since March 2020, as per the data. The active caseload stood at 2,92,206, the lowest in 192 days.
In addition, India administered more than 51 lakh vaccine doses on Tuesday, and with this the total vaccinations done so far stood at 87.58 crore.
Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am, there were 26,030 recoveries, taking to a total of 3.29 crore recovered cases so far. Also, the weekly positivity rate stood at 1.88 per cent, less than 3 per cent for last 95 days, and the daily positivity rate was at 1.42 per cent, less than 3 per cent for the last 29 days. In the previous day, 13.21 lakh Covid tests were conducted taking to a total of 56.57 crore tests done so far.
Also the government informed that more than 84.70 crore vaccine doses have been provided to the States/UTs so far through its free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category. Further, more than 42.83 lakh doses are in the pipeline and more than 4.75 crore doses are lying with the States/UTs to be administered.
