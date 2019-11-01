Home services app Joboy set to launch in metros

Joboy, the home services app offering repair and delivery services with a graphic interface similar to Uber and other online cab services, is all set to launch in metros such as Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad.

It is also expanding its footprint in the UAE to the emirate of Sharjah after its launch-year success in eight cities in India and the UAE.

Jeevan Varghese, Director, Selville Technologies, promoter of Joboy, said the easy-to-use app has acquired more than 50,000 users within a short span of one year.

Initially launched in Kochi followed by Thiruvananthapuram, Thiruvalla, Kottayam and Thrissur and Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the app offers more than 70 services under various categories. Once downloaded and used for a couple of times, people are hooked to it for their requirements in home services including plumbing, electrical works, home appliances repairing, maintenance works, health services, cleaning, packing and transportation, pickup and delivery, delivery of gifts, cakes and flowers and beauty services among others, he said.

When there is a requirement, one can open the app and spot suppliers as if in an online cab service like Uber or Ola and get their services on demand or scheduled for a convenient time. Payments can be made through the app using wallets or bank transfer or paid by cash after the completion of the service. This has made the app transparent in its deals, he added.