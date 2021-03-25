HomeLane expands retail footprint in Karnataka

HomeLane, a tech-based home interiors company, has scaled up its retail footprint in Karnataka, with the launch of two new HomeLane Studios in Mysuru and Mangaluru. The launch part of the company’s strategic plan to expand its presence in tier-II markets across India. It is also expected to open a new HomeLane Studio in Hubballi-Dharwad.

HomeLane is investing nearly Rs 2 crore to ramp up its retail presence in the state, a large part of which is expected to be spent on marketing initiatives. The company expects to generate a revenue of Rs 200 crore by FY23 in Karnataka.

As part of its growth plans in the state, HomeLane also plans to set up new retail operations in Hubballi-Dharwad in the next two years. Through these expansion plans, the company expects to create more than 120 new job opportunities in the fields of design, sales, and customer service.

Srikanth Iyer, Founder & CEO of HomeLane said, “Karnataka is an important market for HomeLane’s next phase of growth. While Bengaluru has been our stronghold in Karnataka until now, the new HomeLane Studios in Mysuru and Mangaluru are part of our focus to establish a strong presence in tier II markets in the State. Our research indicates that residents in Mysuru and Mangaluru are increasingly looking for contemporary interiors infused with regional influences that are a mix of contemporary and European styles. Through this confluence, we are offering homeowners in these cities the best of modern concepts combined with affordable prices, delivered in 45 days.”