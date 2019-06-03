Honda skill centre at Sivagangai

Honda has opened its skill enhancement centre at the Government Industrial Training Institute in Sivagangai, Tamil Nadu. This is the company’s third centre in the State, after Chennai and Madurai.

The centre has been developed as a fully functional workshop, offering practical training on technical aspects of vehicle maintenance and repair. On successful completion of the training, Honda will provide job opportunities to the candidates at its plants and dealerships, the company said in a release.

Pradeep Pandey, Senior Vice-President, Customer Service, Honda Motorcyle and Scooters India, said the demand for skilled technicians would be on the rise as the two-wheeler industry is facing the biggest shift to new BS-VI emission norms. Our Bureau