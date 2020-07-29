‘Hope banks had gumption to tell Modi how his government destroyed them’

Nine questions on diversity & inclusion during Covid times answered
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
Commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with leaders of banking sector on Wednesday, the Congress hoped that the banks had the gumption to tell the PM how his government has destroyed the banking sector and financial institutions.
The Party’s media in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said even if the banks maintained a studied silence in the face of Prime Minister’s aversion to hear the honest uncomfortable truth, RBI’s reports and statements by former RBI Governors reflect the miserable state of India’s financial system and the banking sector.
Surjewala said in March 2013-14, NPAs were ₹ 2.16 lakh crore (3.8 per cent of total loans). “NPAs increased to ₹9.35 lakh crore as on September 2019 (to 9.1. per cent). RBI’s July 2020 ‘Financial Stability Report’ reflects that bad loans in the banking system can reach a whopping 14.7 per cent, a 20 year high. How did it balloon so much?,” Surjewala asked.
Citing the All Indian Bank Employees Association's list of l2,496 wilful defaulters, he said default amounts is totalling up to a whopping ₹1.47 lakh crore . “As such huge amounts are being technically written off by the Modi Government there is zero effort, to investigate or punish the defaulters. A glaring example is the lead bank SBI’s record of recovering less than one per cent of the write-offs each year. As per reports, SBI had to write off ₹1.23 lakh crore while collecting a meagre ₹8,969 crore in eight years.
When the RBI under Dr. Raghuram Rajan and later under Urjit Patel wanted to implement stricter rules to recover loans from defaulters, they were removed /forced to resign as RBI Governors by the Modi government,” he alleged.
He said the merger of banks was a flop show. “10 PSU Banks were merged together in the hope of covering up the bad loans. Two bad banks merging does not make one ‘Good Bank’. It only makes a larger bad bank,” he said.
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
As work from home shifts to work from anywhere, how do we get the digital nomad mindset?
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
About a dozen cities in the country are in the process of reclaiming their native biodiversity to mitigate ...
SIPs can be paused for a period of three to six months, depending on the terms of the fund house
The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has upended the lives of many, exposing them to health and financial ...
Government employees get full tax exemption on quitting, while others get only a partial tax break
With proper planning, discipline in execution, and continuous monitoring, achievement of goals should be ...
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...