Hospital on wheels inaugurated in Bengal

A 32-feet long medical bus with all primary healthcare amenities to reach remote and underserved areas to be supported by Anandalok Hospital was inaugurated on Sunday.

This ‘hospital on wheels, an initiative of BDG Ramesh Goyal Seva Sansthan and made by BDG Metal and Power, will be equipped to provide primary healthcare services, including eye care, dental and ENT check-up and treatment, general check-ups, pathological laboratory, general OPD, ECG and X-Ray facilities, said a statement.

Medicines and spectacles would also be provided in the mobile hospital. A team of four doctors, lab and X–ray technicians and a patient counsellor would be available.

According to Dev Kumar Saraf, founder director of Anandalok Hospital, the bus will reach remote West Bengal villages providing access to quality primary healthcare.

Affordability

The bus costing ₹3 crore, will be charging ₹10 per patient for consultation. Medicines will be provided without any charge for the first time. The eye care faculty will provide spectacles to the patients at ₹20. Other services like pathology, ECG and X-ray services would be available at ₹20.

“Our main motive behind launching this bus was a humble passion to serve the deprived people and to make healthcare accessible to the rural areas through technology integration and affordability,” Ramesh Chand Goyal, chairman of the Goyal group, said.

According to him, a majority of the rural population are unaware and ignorant of diseases like diabetes, anaemia and haemoglobin deficiency and reaching out to them by a mobile hospital may help detect these diseases.