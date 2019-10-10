Hospitality purchasing managers convention begins in Kochi

The 9th edition of the annual convention of Hospitality Purchasing Managers' Forum (HPMF) and the 7th edition of Procurement Excellence Awards 2019 commenced at Grand Hyatt in Kochi.

It is for the first time that the prestigious convention coming to Kochi after its successful editions in Varanasi, Jodhpur and Bhuvaneshwar. The 4-day event to be concluded on October 13 will be attended by more than 250 delegates from India, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and UAE of the 2600+ member organisation.

The convention will have intense discussions and presentations from industry experts on the latest trends in hospitality procurement, buyer preferences and path-breaking innovations from market leaders while leading corporate speakers will also address the gathering. There will also be B2B meets with over 40 vendors attending the event.

The annual Procurement Excellence Awards, the first of its kind, conceived and rolled out in 2012 and now in its 7th year, will be the main attraction of the event.

HPMF is a non-profit consortium of purchasing managers from the hospitality industry representing star hotels, catering companies, stand-alone restaurant chains, retail chains and airlines, set up to provide a platform for buyers from hospitality industry. Training and development of procurement professionals, consolidated procurement, industry product standardisation, volume discounts, improved professionalism in purchasing process, development of potential vendors, green initiatives, corporate social responsibilities are some of the key elements of HPMF.