House panel to examine SC, ST representation in higher judiciary

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, headed by senior BJP MP Kirit Solanki, has decided to study the representation of SCs and STs in the Judiciary “with special reference to the appointment in High Courts and Supreme Court”.

Members in the panel said the decision is a reflection of the demand that reservation must be followed in judicial appointments too. The Lok Sabha bulletin said the panel will examine “representation of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in judiciary with special reference to the appointment in High Courts and Supreme Court.”

‘Court verdicts’

When contacted a ruling party member in the panel said they have asked the Law Ministry to brief the panel about the current situation. “We want all stakeholders to be heard before submitting a report to Parliament on the controversial issue,” the member said.

Another senior member told BusinessLine that the panel will also study certain recent higher court verdicts against reservation, particularly those against reservation in promotions.

The panel has also decided to look into the issue of All India Judicial Services. “Status of All India Judicial Services under Article 312 of the Constitution of India and its scope of reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes” is another subject that will be studied by the Parliamentary panel in this year. Apart from that, the panel will examine annual Reports of National Commission for Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes and the reservation policy in Public Sector.

Reservation in PSUs

It will also study atrocity cases against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes with respect to implementation of the Prevention of Atrocities Act. The status of reservation of Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes in Central Public Sector Undertakings will also be examined. “Role of autonomous bodies, Public Enterprises, educational Institutions including Central Universities, Engineering Colleges, IIMs, IITs, Medical Institutes including AIIMS in socio-economic development of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes” is another subject along with the implementation of reservation policy in the Ministries/Departments of the Centre and the States. The panel will also review the functioning of National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation.