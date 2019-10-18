How the economies of poll-bound Haryana and Maharashtra have been faring in the last five years

Amidst slowing economic growth, two States – Haryana and Maharashtra are set to go to polls on October 21. Both States, which have significant auto hubs, are going through their own set of challenges, largely due to the economic slowdown such as muted business sentiment and poor job creation.

“Maharashtra has been growing at a steady pace. Industrial sector has also expanded at an impressive rate during the tenure of 13th State Assembly (FY2014-15 to 2018-19)… Though new investments are growing, so are the stalled projects, which is a cause of concern,” according to a recent study by CARE Ratings.

The report also noted that in the case of Haryana, economic growth has been improving though the industrial sector growth has been lagging. “The State has been witnessing fiscal pressures with sustained revenue deficit, fiscal deficit nearing three per cent target…Although new investments have increased, the stalled investments have more than doubled,” it said.

Gross State Domestic Product

Data collated by the agency shows that the Gross State Domestic Product for Maharashtra on an average grew by 7.6 per cent in the last five years as well as in the period during the previous five years. During 2014-15 and 2018-19, services sector the State’s services sector grew at an average 9.1 per cent and industry at 7.2 per cent. Faced with problems of drought, agriculture sector grew by a mere 0.1 per cent on average in the State.

Haryana’s GSDP grew at an average 8.7 per cent both the tenures of 12th and 13th State Assembly the average economic growth of the State has been stable at 8.7 per cent. Agriculture sector grew at an average 2.5 per cent in the period but the State’s economy was led by services sector, which contributed 50 per cent to the GSDP and industrial sector that had a 30 per cent share.

Industries

With slowdown in the auto sector, both States, which have auto hubs, have been facing troubles.

However, data from the Annual Survey of Industries shows that between 2014-15 and 2017-18, the number of factories in Maharashtra actually fell though they grew in Haryana.

According to provisional numbers, Maharashtra had 27,010 factories in 2017-18 with 19.26 lakh workers engaged in it in 2017-18 as against 28,601 factories in 2014-15 with 18.83 lakh workers.

In 2017-18, Haryana had 8,891 factories as against 8,243 in 2014-15. The number of people engaged in these factories stood at 8.58 lakh in 2017-18 as compared to 7.44 lakh in 2014-15.

Fiscal indicators

A recent study by Motilal Oswal of State Finances shows that total receipts of 17 States posted growth of only 4.1 per cent annually in the first five months of this fiscal, which was at a decade low.

“Maharashtra’s fiscal surplus declined from 31.4 per cent in the first five months of 2018-19 to only 2.3 per cent of Budget Estimate between April and August 2019,” the report titled Ecoscope noted.

Haryana has also had a sustained revenue deficit since 2009-10. During FY15-19, although the State adhered to fiscal deficit target of 3 per cent, in three out of five years, the fiscal deficit to GSDP ratio was at 2.9 per cent, CARE Ratings said.