How the internet was restored in Kashmir: Timeline

Kashmir takes a moment of respite as the Centre lifts restrictions on the internet in the Valley on March 04. The internet has been restored after a seven-month long internet outage post the abrogation of Article 370. The new order will be there till March 17 as experimentation. The administration will make a call after seeing the content shared on social media sites.

People in Kashmir can now use social media unrestrictedly, with terms and conditions applied.

Also Read Jammu and Kashmir administration lifts ban on social media sites

Among various conditions, the order, issued by the Principal Secretary, Home, Shaleen Kabra, stated that internet connectivity will be made accessible “with mac-binding”. Mac-binding means binding together the MAC and IP addresses so that all requests from that IP address are served only by the computer having that particular MAC address.

Here is the timeline of the developments that took place over the internet in Kashmir:

Centre lifted ban on 2G services

Ahead of Republic Day 2020, the Central Government lifted the ban on the 2G internet services on January 25 after almost five months of a virtual blackout. However, access to the services was restricted to 301 white-listed websites. While most of the social media platforms including Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram remained inaccessible.

VPN - the game changer

The plot got a twist when local civilians found a way of accessing social media platforms. According to an official report released on February 3, VPN apps were high in demand in Kashmir. People installed VPN apps to access banned social media sites.

Centre promised to restore full-fledged internet

On February 15, New Delhi promised to people in Jammu Kashmir that it would lift the ban on the internet on March 4. In an official report, they stated, “For now people of Jammu and Kashmir will have to bear this for the greater good of the country.”

Blanket ban on the internet again

Centre again put a blanket ban hours after declaring that it would restore all kinds of internet services in the Valley on March 4. Internet shutdown was witnessed across Kashmir on February 16 after rumours spread around separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s ailing health.

VPNs usage charged under UAPA

On February 21, Centre started a probe into the wide usage of VPNs in the Valley. While incorporating around 1000 more websites on the white-listed sites, Centre declared punishment of using VPNs under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). However, this did not deter people from using VPNs.

Firewall technologies to prevent social media usage

On March 3, J&K administration mulled to build a bulwark with American tech giant Cisco technologies to deter people from using social networking sites.

Cisco denied involvement

As media reports emerged on J&K administration’s collaboration with the Cisco, the American conglomerate denied that it is working with the administration to monitor people in Kashmir and to build firewall technologies to bar them from using social media.

Tables turned, restrictions lifted

Hours later when Cisco denied that it was working with the J&K administration, the Centre took a u-turn and lifted the ban on social media sites, declaring that people can now use internet unrestrictedly, however, with 2G speed. According to the Centre, this will be in place till March 17 as experimentation.