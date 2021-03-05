How TN govt hospitals have made taking the Covid jab a painless process

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Luxury cars — Mercedes Benz, BMW and Audi — parked outside the vaccination centres at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) and the Omandurar Government Medical College (OGMC) in Chennai is a testimony to the fact that government hospitals have led the way when it comes Phase-II of the vaccination drive in Tamil Nadu.
“It took just 40 minutes. The entire process was so smooth, and the entire staff, courteous and professional,” said Subramanian, a 65-year-old entrepreneur, who took the shot at RGGH on Thursday. Echoing a similar view, Sudharshan, 68, who went to OGMC, said, “after my experience, I will suggest to all my relatives and friends to get vaccinated here for free,” he said.
On entering the vaccination centre, the person needs to provide his/her name at the entrance along with the Aadhaar number, which is mandatory to get the vaccine. After checking medical parameters like hyper-tension and pulse, the person is given a form to be filled up and asked to wait at the lounge. There are 20-25 persons at a centre at any given point of time.
Called by turns, the person goes to a room where the forms are collected, and the shot given. The person is then asked to rest for 30 minutes.
R Jayanthi, Dean, OGMC, said, “it is a seamless experience for persons coming here to take the vaccine. It takes less than 45 minutes, including the resting time of 30 minutes. The number of persons visiting the hospital has been steadily rising the last couple of days.”
Elsewhere in the State, too, people are happy taking the vaccine at government hospitals. PS Narayanan, 67, and his mother (84) got vaccinated at Rajaji Government Hospital in Madurai. The whole process just took five minutes for each, he said in a tweet.
As of Thursday evening, a total of 81,026 persons (30,986 were over 60 years) took the vaccine of which 63,646 was the first dose. This is as against 66,337 (of whom 25,928 were over 60) on Wednesday and 41,643 (23,439, over 60) on Tuesday, according to the State Health Department. On Friday, 92,208 persons took the shot. So far, 7.6 lakh have taken a Covid vaccine in the State.
While government hospitals provide the vaccine free, persons like B Govindarajan preferred to take it outside. “I chose Hindu Mission Hospital and paid ₹250. I believe those who can afford must get the vaccination done for a price since the government resources can help millions of others who cannot afford,” he said.
What lessons do Tamil Nadu’s efforts have for other States? The vaccination process has been well refined and has been left to hospitals and administrators to run the show. The template perfected at RGGGH and OGMC has been transmitted to all districts and is being implemented everywhere.
That apart, consistent and persistent awareness created by the government and the ‘scientific temper’ displayed by the elderly were the two prime reasons for people’s ready acceptance and the second phase of inoculation getting off to a strong start. “Elderly people have set an example to the frontline and eligible people who have avoided it initially,” State Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan told BusinessLine.
In the first phase, there was less-than-expected response from healthcareand frontline workers. “However, this time we effectively communicated to the citizens on the benefits. The elderly have displayed full faith and belief, and displayed a scientific temper,” he added.
The government, from Day 1, ensured that those who are eager to have the vaccine get it. “We allowed walk-in registration, which was a major success,” added.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Reading in the loo — flipping through anything, really — appears to help the locomotion
Creator of the world’s biggest art canvas hopes to help children in poorer countries
A book on Badri Narayan is a tribute — albeit a belated one — to an artist who did not enjoy the recognition ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...