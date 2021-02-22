How vaccine makers are geared up for Covid mutants

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Reports of Covid-19 virus mutating have triggered apprehensions, with people beginning to worry over whether the new vaccines can offer protection from the mutants.
Both the government and vaccine makers have said that they are geared up for the challenge.
Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech, said they can get a product ready within 15 days when a new variant of the virus poses a threat.
Bharat Biotech, whose Covaxin is being rolled out nationally, is in touch with national institutes such as Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for mutant updates.
“I’m not worried about it. It is not a big concern. I can make a product in 15 days, the fastest one can make,” he said.
He said it was common for viruses like Covid-19 to mutate very fast to survive and attack newer set of victims.
Mahima Datla, Managing Director of Biological E (which is also in the Covid-19 vaccine race), echoed Ella’s views. Stating that there was no need for concern, she said it was the nature of the beast (to undergo mutation).
She said it was possible to quickly deploy a suitable product to address the newer challenges.
Krishna Ella said the company was going to publish efficacy report of the vaccine in two weeks.
While assuring that the firm would live up to the expectations for national and international needs, he said the firm could produce 40 million doses a month.
Nivedita Gupta, a senior scientist with the ICMR, said the government was collecting samples from the hotspot areas in order to keep a watch on the mutations.
“We are building a rich repository of samples so that we can ensure efficacy of vaccines,” she said.
The meeting discussed the need for democratisation of the vaccine. It wanted the stakeholders to ensure equitable delivery and distribution of vaccines to all regions.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Studies have shown that dance exercises may help people cope with chronic lung problems
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...