Covid-19: Good number of recoveries in Kerala, Maharashtra pull down active caseload

The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
With States such as Kerala and Maharashtra reporting good number of recoveries, the number of active Covid-19 cases in the country dropped to a little more than 33.5 lakh during the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning. During the same period, as many as 2,63,533 people tested positive for COVID-19 and 4,329 people succumbed to the infection, according to the data released by the Health Ministry on Tuesday morning.
On Monday, Kerala reported close to 1 lakh recoveries while over 48,000 declared COVID negative in Maharashtra.
Currently India is only second to USA, in terms of total highest COVID cases reported by any country in the world. In terms of total COVID-19 deaths, it is at the third position after the US and Brazil, according to the COVID-19 Dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU). The total number of COVID-19 deaths reported in India till date is 2,78,719.
Meanwhile, India administered 18,44,53,149 vaccine doses including 15,10,418 shots given in the last 24 hours. The number of COVID tests conducted on Monday stood at 18,69,223.
Besides this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a meeting with the field officials from States and districts to converse about their experience in tackling the coronavirus pandemic. Officials from Karnataka, Bihar, Assam, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, MP, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi are attending the meeting. Many of the districts in these States have seen a huge surge in cases and widespread infection, it said.
